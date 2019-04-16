Latest Jobs – Renewable Energy Project Engineer – Energy Jobline

Japan is experiencing strong growth in renewable energy, solar PV in particular, driven by high energy prices and government support and in other energy sectors associated with our engineering service portfolio. We at DNV GL are expanding our consulting practice in Japan in the relevant energy business field and seeking an electrical engineer to meet customers’ requirements for delivering project by the local experts who have the knowledge of local requirements and experience of delivering projects .

DNV GL’s global team includes experts in system design, solar PV/wind power plant operation, PV module manufacturing, PV module testing, inverter testing, equipment performance, and structural elements. Visit https//www.dnvgl.com/energy/ for more information.

DNV GL’s energy service offerings in Japan include:-

Solar PV and wind resource and energy assessment;

Solar PV module, inverter and mounting system technology assessments, including inspection of PV manufacturing facilities;

Solar PV and wind project technology, contract, permit and design reviews;

Technical and financial project review and due diligence;

EPC and O&M contract review;

Site inspections during development, construction and operation;

Technical guidance on project acquisition and financing;

Technical support in utility negotiation;

Commissioning and acceptance testing support;

Operational plant assessment and optimisation.

Specific Responsibilities

DNV GL is looking for a person with a minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering with an emphasis on power systems, from an accredited university, and five years related work experience in renewables, power generation, power system design, or related field with a primarily electrical engineering capacity.

Receive and respond to requests from Japanese and international customers for DNV GL support in the Japanese energy business;

Be supportive in developing leads for proposals and projects, through visits to key existing customers and new contacts with DNV GL

Technical Project Manager(s);

Take part in project team performing engineering analyses, due diligence reviews and owner’s engineering tasks for projects, within the service offerings listed above;

Coordinate localization as required to facilitate non-Japanese teams in Singapore and Melbourne (this may involve performing some translation and/or coordination translation services through a 3rd party);

Manage local 3rd party engineering sub-consultants, as required, to augment regional technical teams;

Work closely with business development staff and technical teams responsible for our other activities across Energy Advisory and

Renewables Advisory in the region to ensure successful business development;

Fluency in spoken and written English and Japanese (Kanji/Katakana/Hiragana) is mandatory requirement (TOEIC Score ~, TOEFL PBT Score 54 0 ~).

The candidate shall have demonstrated technical knowledge and experience of electrical engineering in Japan. Examples of past roles may include product development, project engineering and/or consulting. The Energy Electrical Engineer will be directly involved in the execution of customer deliverables, undertaking some aspects of the due diligence directly, while managing regional DNV GL technical teams and local sub-consultants as required. Working experience in Japan in solar PV wind, BESS, traditional energy, medium/large-scale project development & engineering and energy financing, as well as knowledge of the local electrical codes and regulations will be viewed as a significant advantage.

Company & Business Area Description

Driven by our purpose of safeguarding life, property and the environment, DNV GL enables organisations to advance the safety and sustainability of their business. We provide classification and technical assurance along with software and independent expert advisory services to the maritime, oil & gas and energy industries. We also provide certification services to customers across a wide range of industries.

Combining leading technical and operational expertise, risk methodology and in-depth industry knowledge, DNV GL empowers our customers’ decisions and actions with trust and confidence. We continuously invest in research and collaborative innovation to provide customers and society with operational and technological foresight.

Originated in 1864, DNV GL operates globally in more than 100 countries with our 15,000 professionals dedicated to helping our customers make the world safer, smarter and greener.

DNV GL – Energy, with more than 2,300 experts in over 30 countries around the world, is committed to driving the global transition toward a safe, reliable, efficient, and clean energy future. With a heritage of 150 years, we specialize in providing world-class, innovative solutions in the fields of business & technical consultancy, testing, inspections & certification, risk management, and verification.

DNV GL provides independent engineering services in support of the global solar PV, wind and battery energy storage system (BESS) industries as well as the traditional transmission, distribution and substation industries . Working with equipment manufacturers, project developers, engineering providers (e.g. EPCs and design firms) and financial institutions, we manage risk throughout the value chain, helping to ensure the safety and performance of relevant systems of multi-megawatt power plants both in solar PV, wind and BESS energy.

