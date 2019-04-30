As the largest water retailer in the market, at Water Plus we take a personal approach to supporting all of our customers – large and small. Created following a joint venture by Severn Trent and United Utilities, we’ve combined the skills, experience and systems to create a more efficient and competitive retail business.

We provide billing, meter reading and customer services to help our customers save money and be more efficient through proactive water management.

We’ve been working successfully with brokers and consultants since 2008 and value the relationship. We understand water and know what business customers want from their water retailer. We’ll work with you to offer a range of benefits that will help you grow your business and enhance your reputation.