TESS 2019: Water and energy conservation ‘can save businesses thousands’

The implementation of water and energy conservation measures can save businesses thousand of pounds.

That’s the verdict from Hudson Energy’s Greg Kavanagh and SaveMoneyCutCarbon’s Mark Sait, who will be hosting a session at The Energy Solutions Show 2019 in Birmingham’s Millennium Point on the 5th of June.

They will be talking about an new exciting partnership between the two companies and discuss how they can help businesses improve their bottom line through reducing their annual utility bills.

Greg Kavanagh has been in the Energy industry for 25 years and is working closely with Save Money Cut Carbon to bring a fully integrated commodity and energy service fulfillment business.

He believes this will deliver on customer needs outside of commodity supply alone making it easy for them to achieve significant savings but also reduce carbon output.

Disruptive entrepreneur Mark Sait says his business now delivers its customers millions of pounds in savings per year, through its UK wide project management and installation teams and through its website.

