Guest Blog: Haydn Young – May v Farage – the power of a compelling message

If last week’s political upheavals have anything to teach us, it is the power of a simple message.

Theresa May’s tenure as Prime Minister was beset with division and resignations, largely created by her detached and mistrusted leadership style. Mrs May, apparently, had the skill to say one thing in private, only to communicate an alternative to the fury of Cabinet colleagues in public.

Nigel Farage by contrast, love him or otherwise, is a skilled communicator of a simple message. Whilst his positive vision of being outside the EU on World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules is challenged, you can’t deny his ability to sell a message and thus win votes.

Communication lessons for energy management

Successful energy saving programme starts with a strong compelling message, which is a call to action, a team motivator and a focus for activity. The aim of any energy saving programme must be to create a positive, enjoyable work environment with a strong commitment to sustainability.

To that end, a compelling message must inspire, motivate and excite employees. It must be more than “saving money” or “reducing carbon”, which have little appeal and tend to make everyone feel guilty. It has to connect people to your business at a personal level, linking their actions to the programme’s success.

So how do you create a compelling message?

To find your message, look inside your business, understand where it’s heading and find targets and goals that can be reshaped into a compelling message.

Consider these points:

What are your company’s goals? – Are you bidding for new contracts? Are you considering ISO14001? Will sustainability give you a competitive advantage?

What is your business vision? – Do you want to be more environmentally responsible, more energy efficient or both?

How does your senior team feel about sustainability? – What are the drivers that will encourage their support?

How does your staff feel about sustainability? – Who is committed to the company’s success and how can you leverage their motivation?

Does your culture encourage staff involvement? – Energy saving is all about staff engagement, getting people on board to support and maintain your programme. To what extent do you encourage involvement in your work environment?

The key is to attach your energy and sustainability goals to the business goals – the result being your activity will support growth rather than being perceived as inhibiting progress.

Positivity is attractive

No country has lived in a low carbon world, just as no country has left the EU, so the future as you see, is to convince others they’ll need to see the upside or they just won’t follow.

Haydn Young is an independent energy management expert and founder of www.theenergyclub.org. If you are an energy end user you can register to attend a club for free.