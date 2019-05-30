Sunamp designs and produces super-compact heat batteries which store available energy as heat and release it when it is required, thus overcoming the intermittent nature of many other renewable energy sources. The technology is based on phase change materials (PCM) to provide a clean, efficient and cost-effective heat energy storage solution.

Working with multiple energy sources including solar and heat pumps, the company’s UniQ range of heat batteries has the potential to make conventional hot water cylinders obsolete and delivers cascades of hot water and highly responsive space heating with proven savings of up to 75% on utility bills. The technology offers limitless scalability for residential, commercial or industrial projects.

www.sunamp.com