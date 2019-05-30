TESS 2019: How can energy users manage the market and address political risks?

The UK and European energy markets are becoming more integrated at a time when the political system is undergoing a radical change.

How will this affect the UK’s growing dependence on imported energy? What are the implications for environmental policy as the UK pursues its ambitious carbon reduction targets? And how should energy users best address these risks?

Jeremy Nicholson, Corporate Affairs Officer at Alfa Energy Group will be addressing these topics at The Energy Solutions Show (TESS) on 5th June at the Millennium Point in Birmingham.

He will outline options for energy procurement, demand management, onsite generation and long term power purchasing at a time of unprecedented change in the energy market and the political context in which they operate.

Issues that will be explored include changes in UK power generation, climate policy, gas markets, political risks and impact of political uncertainty on energy investment and security of supply.

