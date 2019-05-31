Latest Jobs – Energy Trader – RedZone Recruitment

We want to hear from people looking for a career-defining move, who have the ability to manage a portfolio of flexibly traded clients and at the same time play an integral role in the acquisition of new business. If you are highly motivated, ambitious and want to work for a company that cares about staff and clients alike, this is a great opportunity.

Our client is a leading, fast growing energy consultancy that offers integrated energy management services including procurement, energy audits, energy improvement, compliance, date analytics and bureau services to I&C energy users across the UK with ambitions to grow existing business in European markets.

Key Activities:

Hedging of electricity and gas – buying/selling electricity and gas on behalf of our flexibly traded clients in order to optimise the price which they pay.

Trading Strategy – build a comprehensive trading strategy in line with the internal risk management framework and communicate this across the business and to customers.

Client Acquisition – be the key sales contact for flexible trading, assisting both field sale and business generation teams to help bring new customers into the portfolio. This will include attending prospective client meetings and representing the department at company events.

Account Management Support (Trading) – You will provide support to the account management team on all things to do with the commodity element of the bill including: trading activity, cost reporting, budget forecasting and performance against benchmarks.

Continuous Development of trading and reporting tools – Support in the continuous development of internal systems to better deliver flexibly traded products to clients.

Training – Assist in the training of members of staff to upskill them regarding the commodity markets.

Person Specification:

Significant experience (minimum 5 years) in pricing, risk management services & trading portfolio methods at supplier and/or energy consultancy.

A firm understanding of financial markets is essential with commodity markets an advantage.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills as a significant part of the job is to present and communicate directly with clients.

You must be a decision maker, who can work with limited information and in short timescales to make decisions which they can later explain to others.

Highly numerate with sound IT skills. You will be working with in-house system, so must be able to use bespoke IT systems.

Proficient use of full MS Office suite, especially Excel is obligatory.

For more information click here.

