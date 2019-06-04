TESS 2019: Flexibility in action

How can you flex the way you buy, use, save, manage and generate energy in your business?

Kevin McDonald, Senior Account Manager at EDF Energy will discuss applications of flexibility in action to help businesses generate additional value.

He will also be presenting case studies at The Energy Solutions Show (TESS) tomorrow, 5th June, at Millennium Point in Birmingham.

Mr McDonald manages partnership relationships for EDF Energy’s PowerShift flexibility platform, helping organisations identify and monitor their flexibility.

He was previously responsible for deploying the demand side response (DSR) scheme for frequency response to business customers.

If you wish to register as a delegate for free, you can send an e-mail here.