New Sizewell nuclear plant ‘could see energy bills rise several pounds’

A new nuclear power station at Sizewell in Suffolk could mean consumer energy bills go up by several pounds.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4 this morning, EDF’s Nuclear Development Director, Julia Pyke said new nuclear is necessary to provide enough power to electrify heat and transport while stopping burning fossil fuels – she argued renewables can’t do this alone due to their intermittency.

She suggested a new financing scheme would aim to bring the cost of the facility into competition with other forms of low carbon generation – it would see a small payment from billpayers during construction, which EDF believes would significantly reduce the final costs associated with the facility by allowing developers to borrow against the guaranteed stream of income.

The BBC has reported that the cost added on to each energy bill would be likely to total around £6.

In conjunction with copying the design of Hinkley Point C, she said this could help lower costs from around £20 billion to £16 billion.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and the Treasury are expected to shortly issue a consultation document on the new scheme.

EDF’s pressurised-water reactor at Hinkley Point C in Somerset has a controversial strike price of £92.50 per megawatt-hour, roughly twice the current market rate.

The French energy giant says the closed reactor at the Hunterston B power plant will only be restarted if safe.