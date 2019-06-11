Procter & Gamble to trial refillable Olay moisturiser packaging

Procter & Gamble has announced plans to trial recyclable and refillable packaging pods for its skincare brand Olay.

The test period, which will run from October to December, will aim to reduce the amount of plastic used across the beauty industry.

It will sell its jars of Olay Regenerist Whip moisturiser with a refill pod, which can be topped up from the jar and are fully-recyclable – it suggests these will also be available separately in the future.

The package will be wrapped and sent out in recycled paper and will be available to online customers in the US and UK.

Procter & Gamble believes the initiative has the potential to save more than one million pounds of plastic if adopted permanently.

An alliance of businesses from the plastics and consumer goods value chain has committed more than $1 billion (£775m) to tackle the problem of plastic waste.