March saw nations across Europe smash wind-generation records

Many European countries broke their maximum wind generation records during March 2019.

That’s according to a new set of statistics released by the International Energy Agency (IEA), which suggests France hit an all-time high of 4,916GWh, Germany generated a massive 16,594GWh, Italy reached 2,443GWh, Lithuania produced 179GWh and Sweden saw 2,373GWh generated.

Denmark produced 1,869GWh of power from its wind infrastructure wind – whilst this made up only the third highest level of wind generation witnessed in the nation, it pushed the renewable share of the electricity mix up to new heights of 78.3%.

Through the month, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) nations in Europe produced 306.1TWh of electricity, with a significant 42.9% of this figure coming from clean sources.

Across the whole OECD in March, electricity production reached 882TWh, 1.7% lower than the same time the year before but 2.3% higher than during the previous month.

The report shows the renewable proportion of the mix accounted for 30.7% of the electricity mix, up 2% compared to the same period last year and totalling 271TWh,

While renewable generation grew, coal power decreased by 12% across the OECD compared to March 2018.