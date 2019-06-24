New £160m wood to energy plant fired up in Wales

A new £160 million facility capable of generating renewable electricity for up to 75,000 homes in South Wales has entered commercial operation.

The 40MW Margam Green Energy Plant, located three miles south-east of Port Talbot, has the potential to manage around 250,000 tonnes of waste wood a year, which is being supplied by Stobart Biomass Products.

The UK is said to produce around 10 million tonnes of waste wood every year, with most of that going to landfill.

The facility, owned by renewable energy fund manager Glennmont Partners and construction led by Eco2, is expected to help save around 270,000 tonnes of carbon a year.

Peter Dickson, Partner at Glennmont Partners said: “We are very please to see Margam fired up and generating renewable energy for homes and businesses in South Wales. Margam is a long term investment in Wales’ energy infrastructure.”