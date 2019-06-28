TELCA 2019: Ameresco is this year’s Consumer Champion

Ameresco has won the Consumer Champion award at the seventh edition of The Energy Live Consultancy Awards (TELCA), which took place on Wednesday night.

At the action-packed ceremony in central London, which attracted more than 350 people from across the sector, Kath Chapman, Director of Operations, took to the stage to collect the team’s much-deserved trophy.

Speaking to the audience gathered in the packed auditorium, she said: “The consumer is absolutely at the heart of our business and it drives everything that we do so we couldn’t be more delighted, this is the award we wanted.”