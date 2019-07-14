Government launches £94m of new funding for quantum tech

The government has announced £94 million of new investment to help quantum researchers get new technologies to market.

Quantum Technology Hubs led by the Universities of York, Glasgow, Birmingham and Oxford are developing new applications for quantum technology, which aims to create practical applications based on properties of quantum mechanics.

The government investment will support these universities’ work for a further five years on its journey to develop emerging technologies and make the UK the world’s most innovative economy.

Physicists at the University of Sussex have recently used quantum magnetic sensing technology to capture live images of the inside of a working electric vehicle (EV) battery from the outside for the first time. paving the way for speedier development of better and more recyclable EV batteries.

The quantum hubs aim to allow businesses to more readily access skilled experts for knowledge and assistance.

The hubs are already working with more than 200 businesses and 20 universities and this new support will see that continue.

Science Minister Chris Skidmore said: “Harnessing the full potential of emerging technologies is vital as we strive to meet our Industrial Strategy ambition to be the most innovative economy in the world.

“Our world-leading universities are pioneering ways to apply quantum technologies that could have serious commercial benefits for UK businesses. That’s why I am delighted to be announcing further investment in Quantum Technology Hubs that will bring academics and innovators together and make this once futuristic technology applicable to our everyday lives.”

Earlier this year ExxonMobil signed a deal with IBM to advance quantum computing in order to develop next-generation energy and manufacturing technologies.