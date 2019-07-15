Energy efficiency: New quality scheme to protect low income homes

A new quality scheme aimed at increasing protection for 300,000 low income households a year when they undertake energy efficient improvements in their homes has been launched.

Under the government’s ‘TrustMark’ scheme, only trusted tradesmen will be able to carry out home energy improvements for low income families supported through the Energy Company Obligation (ECO) initiative.

The ECO scheme, which is investing £3.6 billion into upgrading homes to help the UK reduce emissions as it aims to become a net zero carbon economy, provides free energy-saving measures like insulation and new boilers.

Emissions from buildings account for nearly 25% of overall carbon emissions.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industry Strategy (BEIS) hopes the ‘Each Home Counts’ quality mark will reassure households that the companies upgrading their homes have met the appropriate standards for the energy-saving installations.

Consumers will be able to search the TrustMark website for trusted and certified tradesmen.

Energy and Clean Growth Minister Chris Skidmore said: “Driving up the energy efficiency of Britain’s home is key to us reducing emissions from households, saving people money on their bills as we legislate to become a net zero emissions economy and end our contribution to global warming entirely.

“This new scheme will guarantee low income households the peace of mind that workmen installing energy efficiency measures in their homes are trusted tradesmen.”

The government adds the quality mark can also further protect around one million homeowners a year who improve the energy efficiency of their homes.

The energy efficiency industry is worth around £20.3 billion in Britain, employing nearly 150,000 people and selling exports worth more than £1 billion a year.

MPs on the BEIS Committee recently warned the UK “stands no chance” of meeting its emissions reduction targets as well as the 2050 net zero goal without urgent action on energy efficiency.