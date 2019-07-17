Sustainability: Is your business worthy of a royal seal of approval?

Green businesses are being encouraged to showcase their achievements and get a royal seal of approval by entering the Queen’s Awards.

To apply for the Sustainable Development trophy, businesses must show they have achieved “outstanding” sustainable development for more than two years and provide evidence of the benefits or positive outcomes of their actions or interventions.

Sustainable development achievements are assessed for: invention, design or production of goods; performance of services; marketing and distribution; after-sale support of goods or services; or management of resources or relationships with people and other organisations.

The Prince of Wales said: “More than ever before, a good business is a genuinely sustainable business and this has nothing to do with size or sector.

“Each and every business can make a real contribution to the durability and biological integrity of our planet and those that do should be recognised for their achievements with a Queen’s Award for Enterprise.”

Other categories for businesses include Innovation, Promoting Opportunity and International Trade.

Business and Energy Secretary Greg Clark added: “The UK has led the world in tackling climate change, becoming one of the first major economies to legislate for a net zero target last month.

“We have cut emissions by more than 40% since 1990 while growing the economy by more than two-thirds – proving that sustainability and clean growth make financial sense. UK companies have the opportunity to build on our strengths and take advantage of the UK’s and world’s transition to a cleaner economy.

“This is why I encourage UK businesses to enter the prestigious Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, helping showcase their green credentials and help elevate their products and services onto the world stage – a key part of our modern Industrial Strategy.”