Guest Blog: Haydn Young – Are you an energy mastermind?

No individual has ever achieved success without the help and co-operation of others*. If you want to succeed, surround yourself with those who want you to succeed and can help you achieve it.

The Energy Club’s mission is for members to share and enhance individual expertise from fellow members. The concept of shared knowledge – the Mastermind Principle – was widely promoted by the author Napoleon Hill as one of the key principles of personal achievement.

The Mastermind Principle consists of an alliance of two or more minds, working in perfect harmony for the attainment of a common definitive purpose.

The definitive purpose thrives in the Energy Club because all members are striving for a common goal: to reduce energy, carbon usage or cost.

Hear from a member:

“I have been attending the Energy Club for several years and find it an invaluable source of information and experience, I’ve learned from fellow attendees about the areas and ideas that they have looked at and tested to see what has worked (or more importantly, not worked)!

“The Club also provides useful updates on legislation and energy associated issues plus there is always someone who can provide help on any energy associated areas that we may be finding problematical.” Martin – Leicester Energy Club.

How Energy Clubs work

To make the Energy Club network successful, we have four simple rules:

The network is FREE. Clubs have a maximum attendance of 20. Meetings are for energy/facilities/environment/sustainability carbon practitioners only, no sales people. Attendees have a ‘definitive purpose’ to save carbon/energy and are part of a scheme to encourage this success (ESOS/CDP/CRC etc).

Join us

Currently we have clubs meeting being set up in Cardiff, Derby/Notts, Leicester, Lincoln, London, Manchester, Northampton, Oxford, Liverpool and Sheffield.

To join, simply email [email protected] indicating which club you would like to join. You will then be informed about future meeting dates.

*Napoleon Hill – 17 Principles of Success

Haydn Young is an independent energy management expert and founder of The Energy Club.

If you are an energy end user, you can register to attend a club for free.