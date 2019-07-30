TOTO Energy acquires bulk of Solarplicity’s customers

The majority of Solarplicity’s retail customers have been bought by challenger energy supplier TOTO Energy.

The companies say it is in the “best interest” of the former energy supplier’s customers, who will be notified of the change and supplied by the latter company from the first or second week of August.

Around 43,000 customers will transition to Bristol-based TOTO Energy, which entered the energy market nearly three years ago and is looking to scale up its business.

Solarplicity runs a community energy scheme in Stoke-on-Trent, which includes the installation of solar panels on properties – TOTO Energy will become the preferred grid energy provider under the scheme.

Earlier this year, Ofgem briefly banned Solarplicity from taking on new customers due to it poor switching process and customer service and also warned the supplier over late Feed-in Tariff payments to generators.

A spokesperson for TOTO Energy said: “We want to assure customers who are moving to TOTO that their energy supply is secure and we are protecting their credit balances.

“Their current tariff and terms and conditions will not change as a result of the move. We will be contacting all the customers who are transferring to TOTO to explain and answer any questions.”

A spokesperson from Ofgem told ELN: “We are aware of the purchase of some of Solarplicity’s customers by TOTO Energy. We will be closely monitoring the transfer of these customers to ensure that both these customers and TOTO Energy’s existing customers experience good levels of service.”