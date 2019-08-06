Low carbon travel in Scotland offered £13.25m in funding

Around £13.25 million of funding is on offer to the public, communities and third sector organisations in Scotland for low carbon travel projects.

Applications are now open for the third round of the Low Carbon Travel and Transport Challenge Fund, delivered through the Energy Saving Trust, to support projects that deliver sustainable and greener travel options and help strengthen Scotland’s contribution to global efforts to tackle climate change.

Projects could include those that encourage walking and cycling and promote the uptake of electric vehicles (EVs).

The European Regional Development Fund is contributing £8.4 million of the total funding and the Scottish Government is providing the rest.

Michael Matheson, Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity said: “The Challenge Fund is already bringing exciting projects to life across Scotland. We’ve seen the recently launched Irvine travel hub, with work soon commencing in Stromness to improve air quality, alongside the construction of an innovative electric vehicle charging hub in Falkirk which uses renewable energy. These projects will improve local air quality and offer healthier travel choices while supporting our Climate Change Plan.

“For some applications, only a 20% funding contribution would be required to be eligible for Challenge Fund support. This is therefore a fantastic opportunity for public, community and third sector organisations to bring forward their plans for sustainable transport solutions.”