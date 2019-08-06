Gillette shaves off carbon impacts with razor recycling programme

Gillette and Gillette Venus have shaved off some of their carbon impacts with a new razor recycling programme.

The Procter & Gamble brand has partnered with Terracycle, which works to recover hard-to-recycle items and materials that are not usually collected by councils

It means customers can now send used razors and old blades to Terracycle by signing up with their name and address, as which point they will be sent out a free post package with which to mail the items for recycling.

Gillette says the old razors will then be broken down, separated and reused in the production of new items – plastics are cleaned and turned into pellets, before these are made into products such as picnic tables and park benches, while metals are melted down and turned into new alloys.