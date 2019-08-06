Con Edison lightens the load for food bank recipients with free LEDs

Con Edison has announced it is working with food banks in New York to provide customers with 250,000 LED light bulbs.

The energy giant has partnered with the Food Bank for New York City and Feeding Westchester to hand out the energy-saving appliances, which will be given to the firm’s residential customers who meet income guidelines.

The move is expected to help tackle the issue of fuel poverty and save around 8,875Mwh of power each year, stopping more than 6,250 tonnes of greenhouse gases being emitted – this is claimed to be the equivalent of taking 1,375 cars off the road.

Con Edison also provided high-efficiency bulbs to its more vulnerable customers under its residential energy efficiency programme last year.

Francisco Tezen, Chief Development Officer at the Food Bank For New York City, said: “We are grateful to partner with Con Edison on this vital initiative to help reduce New Yorkers’ monthly energy bills.

“In expensive cities, like New York, many families struggle to balance monthly expenses, such as rent and utilities with costs, like food. By promoting energy efficiency, we help more families afford to put food on the table.”