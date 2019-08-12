UK scientists granted £60m share to tackle global environmental challenges

The government is awarding £60 million to scientists in the UK to work with researchers across nine countries to tackle some of the world’s biggest environmental and health challenges.

The funding will be matched by international collaborators from nations including China, India, Japan and the US.

Projects include Britain’s scientists joining US experts to examine sub-polar ocean currents in the North Atlantic and the impact on world climate and establishing connections in new technology areas like advanced materials, manufacturing and renewable energy.

They will also work with Australian researchers to examine how people’s urban environment can have an impact on health.

The investment is the second wave of the government’s Fund for International Collaboration, overseen by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI).

It will support these projects over a four-year period, helping to promote the UK as a world-class destination to generate and access research and innovation.

Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom said: “The UK has a well-earned reputation for world class research and innovation. Programmes like the Fund for International Collaboration have put us at the forefront of a global network of academic and business partnerships tackling some of humanity’s greatest challenges, from the impact of climate change to critical health issues.

“As we prepare to leave the EU on 31st October, each of these projects reflect our wholehearted commitment to continuing our track record of driving forward international collaborations in science and research and making the UK a science superpower. These ground-breaking initiatives will not only help tackle major issues, including the spread of infectious diseases, they will create jobs and drive economic growth across the UK.”