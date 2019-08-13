Charities offered share of £10m to support vulnerable energy customers

Charities are being invited to bid for a share of £10 million to support energy customers in vulnerable situations.

The Energy Saving Trust is making the fund available through the fifth round of the Ofgem Energy Redress Scheme, which collects voluntary payments from energy suppliers to make reparations for effects on energy consumers.

The scheme aims to support individual energy consumers in vulnerable situations, while a small percentage of the fund is provided for innovative products and services that will help existing or future customers.

The latest round has three separate funds – the first contains £7.5 million for projects seeking grants between £50,000 and £2 million, the Small Grants Fund contains £1 million for projects seeking grants between £20,000 and £49,999 and the Innovation Fund contains £1.5 million.

The opening date for applications is 19th August and the deadline is 18th October 2019.

Mike Thornton, Group Director of Operations at the Energy Saving Trust, which manages the scheme, said: “We are very pleased to be able to distribute a substantial pot of funds to provide benefits to energy consumers through this round of the Energy Redress Scheme.

“Supporting a diverse variety of charities in their work to reduce fuel poverty and improve energy efficiency is even more important at a time when energy issues are a key focus for everyone.”

The scheme has funded 34 projects since launching last summer, awarding more than £3.1 million to charities across England, Scotland and Wales.