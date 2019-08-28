Sainsbury’s accepts glass bottles in deposit return scheme trial

Sainsbury’s has become the first supermarket in England to trial a deposit return scheme that includes glass bottles, along with plastic bottles and cans.

It has joined forces with Norwegian recycling company TOMRA for the trial project in Newbury, Berkshire.

It is offering shoppers a 5p coupon for each qualifying drink container that is returned to the reverse vending machine.

The news follows a survey from Zero Waste Scotland which found almost 70% of Scots want glass to be part of the country’s forthcoming deposit return scheme.

Truls Haug, Managing Director of TOMRA UK&I, said: “Showing how three materials can be easily collected in stores with Tomra reverse vending technology is an important learning for retailers and consumers as we move towards an all-inclusive deposit return scheme in the UK, starting with Scotland.

“We look forward to hearing feedback from shoppers and Sainsbury’s staff as the trial progresses.”