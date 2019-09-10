Business sustainability group looks to accelerate sustainability across Europe

A new business sustainability group looks to accelerate climate action across Europe.

The University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL) has launched its Corporate Leaders Group Europe (CLG Europe) in Brussels – the group aims to become the main voice for businesses to support the transition to net zero emissions.

It hopes to speed up the implementation of the Paris Agreement and help the EU reach agreement on 2050 net zero targets, as well as work towards the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

It aims to bring together “world-class thought leadership, high-level policy-related convening, and impactful communications and engagement” in order to create a climate neutral, competitive and sustainable European economy.

The cross-sector group of businesses, which includes EDF, Iberdrola, IKEA and Interface, plan to work with policymakers from around the EU and across to globe to support stronger ambition and accelerated action on climate change.

The new Commission begins work in early November – CISL says it builds on a decade of work from The Prince of Wales’s Corporate Leaders Group, although it is a distinct entity and has a separate EU focus.

Eliot Whittington, Director of CLG, said: “More and more businesses understand that the bright future they need involves clarity, commitment and ambition in addressing the climate challenge.

“That is why CLG Europe has come together to provide a clear business led voice supporting ambition, identifying where policymakers and businesses must work together and positioning European economies in the forefront of the new industries and business models that the world will need.”