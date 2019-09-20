Environmental managers declare climate emergency

The Institute of Environmental Management and Assessment (IEMA) has joined a growing list of governments, local authorities and organisations to declare a climate emergency.

It believes environment and sustainability professionals are “uniquely positioned” to respond to this emergency, making vital contributions within businesses and communities.

The IEMA has set a target for carbon neutrality by 2020 and aims to work towards transitioning its operations to zero carbon operations.

The organisation has pledged to work with its members to support them in addressing the “urgent, strategic need” to tackle climate change.

Jonathan Foot, IEMA Fellow and Steering Group Chair for the IEMA Climate Change and Energy Network said: “We want to see every IEMA professional, no matter where they are in their career, committing to take positive action to deal with the climate and environment Emergency and to develop targets and goals to help them realise this ambition both in the workplace and at home.

“As environmental and sustainability practitioners we need to be ambassadors and to be leading by example.”