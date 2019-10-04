Foresight Group powers up with double wind farm purchase

Foresight Group has successfully bought a combined 37.5MW of UK wind energy assets from Glennmont Partners.

The infrastructure and private equity investment manager is now the owner of the 25MW Gruig facility and the 12.5MW Todmorden Moor site, located in Ballymena, Northern Ireland and West Yorkshire respectively

Having sold another of its wind farms earlier this month, the move means Glennmont Partners has now divested its entire portfolio of UK and Irish wind infrastructure.

The Gruig wind farm’s ten turbines originally went into operation in 2009, while the Todmorden Moor plant was commissioned in 2014 and is powered by five turbines.

Joost Bergsma, CEO and Managing Partner at Glennmont Partners, said: “We are delighted to complete the sale of both Gruig and Todmorden Moor wind farms to Foresight Group.

“The sale of our remaining UK wind assets reinforces Glennmont’s reputation for providing stable, predictable returns on investment in clean energy infrastructure and underlines our continued success in divesting from Fund I.”