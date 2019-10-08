Government adjusts temporary tariffs on HGVs and biofuels

The government has made a number of changes to the UK’s temporary tariff regime if it leaves the EU without a deal.

After discussions with industry, it has decided to lower tariffs on heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) entering the UK, in order to strike a better balance between the needs of producers and the businesses and ensure fleet replacement programmes can continue to help to lower carbon emissions.

It will also adjust tariffs on bioethanol to retain support for UK producers, as this supply is important to critical national infrastructure, as well as apply tariffs to additional clothing products.

The government believes these amendments will enable UK supply chains to continue to operate smoothly and keep prices down for consumers and ensure the UK is ready to leave the EU on 31 October “whatever the circumstances”.

It will continue to closely monitor the effects of the temporary tariff regime on the UK economy and has announced an exceptional review process will be used to make changes to the temporary tariff regime if necessary after exit day.

Trade Policy Minister Conor Burns said: “The UK will be leaving the EU on 31 October and we are working with businesses to ensure the UK is ready to trade from day one.

“Our temporary tariff regime will support the UK economy as a whole, helping British businesses to trade and opening up opportunities for business to import the best goods from around the world at the best prices for British consumers.”