EU approves €64m Polish support for waste-to-energy plant

The European Commission has approved €64 million (£55m) of public support from Poland for the construction of a highly efficient waste-to-energy facility.

The funding will be used by municipally-owned company Port Czystej Energi (PCE), with the project organised in the form of a public-private partnership between PCE and private partners selected through a competitive process.

The cogeneration plant is expected to help reduce municipal waste disposal in landfill sites by incinerating around 160,000 tons of waste.

Cogeneration increases energy efficiency by recycling the heat from power generation for other uses, in this case, public district heating.

The Commission said the plant would also contribute to reducing the use of fossil fuels and therefore reducing the level of carbon emissions.

It found the state aid will contribute to the EU’s energy and environmental objectives without unduly distorting competition in the Single Market.