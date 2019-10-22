Are pasta straws a fusilli idea?

Forget polluting plastic straws and soggy paper alternatives – pasta straws could be the solution to sustainable slurping.

Stroodles is a business selling what it describes as a “thick pasta straw shaped like a long, narrow tube with a hole running through the centre” – it hopes the product will help cut down on plastic waste.

It says the straw, which is made of only durum wheat semolina and water, lasts for over an hour and is flavourless, biodegradable, edible and vegan.

The firm advises they are suitable for cold and soda drinks, cocktails, juices, milkshakes and smoothies but stresses they are not to be used with hot liquids.

A pack of 12 straws currently costs £3.49 from the company’s website.