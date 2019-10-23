Energy Live Expo 2019: Podcast with TfL’s Alex Gilbert

Could waste heat be used to power facilities such as the London Underground?

Find out at Energy Live Expo on 5th November at the QEII Centre in London, which centres around the theme of ‘Climate Change – Doing our Bit’.

Alex Gilbert, Senior Strategy Manager for Commercial Energy at Transport for London (TfL), will not be able to attend but a representative will be there to tell you everything there is to know about the organisation’s innovative energy solutions.

For more details about Energy Live Expo, click here. Tickets are free for energy end-users so don’t forget to register.