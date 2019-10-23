Efficiency & Environment, EXPO 2019 Podcasts, TV & Podcasts

Energy Live Expo 2019: Podcast with TfL’s Alex Gilbert

A representative from TfL will be speaking at the event on 5th November at the QEII Centre in London

By Jonny Bairstow
Wednesday 23 October 2019

Could waste heat be used to power facilities such as the London Underground?

Find out at Energy Live Expo on 5th November at the QEII Centre in London, which centres around the theme of ‘Climate Change – Doing our Bit’.

Alex Gilbert, Senior Strategy Manager for Commercial Energy at Transport for London (TfL), will not be able to attend but a representative will be there to tell you everything there is to know about the organisation’s innovative energy solutions.

