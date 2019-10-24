Rat race! Driving EVs chills out rodents

You might be wanting an electric car – but these rats already have one.

Researchers at the University of Richmond in Virginia, US, have proved lab rats are able to drive around in tiny electric cars in order to pick up food.

The vehicles used were not as high-end as many electric vehicles (EVs) designed for humans – made from clear plastic food containers, their structure allowed rats to grip copper bars, completing an electrical circuit and driving the car forwards.

Touching bars placed to the left, centre or right enabled the rats to steer the car in different directions, suggesting their brains are more flexible than previously thought – this is known as neuroplasticity.

The scientists behind the tests also observed changes in hormone levels and noted that learning to drive seemed to relax the rats, with drivers being less stressed than passengers.