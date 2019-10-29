YouTube launches campaign to plant 20 million trees by 2020

American YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, known as MrBeast, has launched a campaign to plant 20 million trees around the globe by January 1st, 2020.

The #teamtrees movement has already raised $6,178,435 (£4,809,325) at the time of writing – each dollar will be used to plant a seedling.

Hundreds of other creators and social media influencers have got behind the initiative and have started calling on their audiences to donate to the non-profit Arbor Day Foundation.

MrBeast originally set out to plant 20 million trees to celebrate his channel reaching 20 million subscribers.

He tweeted: “Just to be clear we all realize 20 million trees won’t fix climate change. But at the end of the day 20 million more trees is better than 0! We want to take action because doing nothing is how we got here!”