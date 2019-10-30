US and UAE exchange views on using AI in the energy industry

The US and the UAE have exchanged views on responsibly using artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in the energy industry.

During a meeting this week, they discussed using AI on improving grid resilience, increasing energy exploration and environmental sustainability, optimising transportation and enabling smarter cities.

They also intend to use it on improving water resource management and in the discovery of new materials and compounds.

In addition, the two countries identified opportunities for the US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Artificial Intelligence & Technologies Office and the Dubai Futures Foundation to hold further discussions and agreed to explore the potential to expand the US-UAE Strategic Dialogue to include co-operation on areas of mutual interest in AI.

They also reiterated the importance of addressing energy security challenges through public and private sector partnerships and investment to support the research, development and deployment of all forms of energy and technologies.