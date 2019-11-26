Thrive Renewables invests in new wind farm site in Scotland

Thrive Renewables has bought a site in Scotland that has been granted planning permission and land rights for a new wind farm.

Initial ground works have commenced at the site near Girvan in South Ayrshire, where three turbines with a total capacity of 2.7MW will be installed.

The renewable energy investment company said the Chapelton wind farm, which will receive no government subsidies, will supply electricity directly to a local business as well as the grid.

Matthew Clayton, Managing Director at Thrive Renewables said: “We believe the ‘private wire’ model, where electricity generated from small and medium sized wind farms like Chapelton is supplied directly to local businesses, is one of the ways that we can ensure investment in renewable infrastructure continues now government support has been removed.

“We look forward to proving this new business model when the site is built and contributing to the UK’s new zero carbon emissions targets.”

The local community will be able to apply for grants to improve energy efficiency in community buildings following the construction of the wind farm.