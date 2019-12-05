BP to supply Amazon with 170MW of renewable power

Oil giant BP has signed a deal to supply Amazon Web Services (AWS) with renewable energy to power its data centres in Europe.

Under the power purchase agreements (PPA), BP will start providing more than 170MW of green electricity from new build wind and solar projects in Sweden and Spain from 2021.

That includes around 122MW of electricity from one of Europe’s largest wind farms being built in Sweden as well as a 50MW solar farm in Spain.

That’s enough power to meet the needs of 125,000 homes in Europe.

Robert Lawson, Chief Operating Officer for Global Gas at BP Supply and Trading, said: “BP and AWS are both targeting reductions in emissions from their respective operations.

“One way BP can play an important role in helping our customers is by using our trading capability and scale to deliver innovative, reliable and flexible supplies of low carbon and renewable power to major corporate customers and partners.”