GridBeyond wins Grid Edge Award at the S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards 2019

The judges for the Global Energy Awards by S&P Global Platts, has named GridBeyond as the winner of the 2019 Grid Edge Award. The prestigious award is for GridBeyond’s intelligent energy technology platform, Point, which uses AI and machine learning to simplify the complexity of the energy markets and deliver maximum value and efficiencies.

The 21st annual Global Energy Award ceremony recognises innovation, leadership and outstanding performance of individuals and businesses across the energy network. The Grid Edge Award focuses on innovative solutions throughout the entire energy system that advance the electric grid to most effectively link industrial and commercial energy users to utilities and the grid.

The award-winning Point platform sits at the heart of GridBeyond’s suite of services. It harnesses the power of AI and machine-learning technologies to provide a wide range of energy services to industrial and commercial organisations, including access to grid balancing services, monitoring & analytics, dynamic pricing and asset optimisation.

Wayne Muncaster, Vice President at GridBeyond, accepted the award in New York and commented:

“It is a great honour and privilege for GridBeyond to be recognised by global experts in the energy sector for our innovative approach and cutting edge technologies.

“2019 has brought significant growth to our operations in Europe and advanced our plans for further expansion into new markets. We are delighted to close the year with this highly regarded and respected award and look forward to implementing the next stages of our development in the weeks to come.”

Michael Phelan, Chief Executive and Co-founder GridBeyond and finalist in the Chief Trailblazer of the Year category, commented:

“Recognition of GridBeyond’s achievements on a global scale upholds our commitment to excellence. Over the last decade, GridBeyond has grown from an Irish startup, to a fully developed, globally recognised and award-winning business that drives change in the energy markets, advancing the transition towards digitalisation, decentralisation and decarbonisation of the networks.

“It has always been our ambition to invest in the development of new technologies and continually introduce innovative solutions to the market. Solutions that meet the needs of the ever-changing energy landscape, strengthen grid resilience and enhance commercial and operational benefits for market participants.”

Last year, GridBeyond announced its intentions for further international expansion. The company plans to present the updated business growth strategy in the coming weeks.

The Grid Edge Award is the fourth award won this year by GridBeyond. Since the beginning of 2019, the company has been recognised with:

2019 Technology Innovation Award for Excellence in European Demand Side Response by Frost & Sullivan, the leading global research and analysts consultancy

Industrial Award 2019 by the Association for Decentralised Energy, the leading UK’s trade body representing more than 140 energy markets stakeholders from across the industrial, commercial and public sectors

Smart Grid Technology of the Year Award at BusinessGreen Technology Awards 2019

About GridBeyond

Editor notes:

GridBeyond, founded in 2007, is the leading provider of demand side response, intelligent energy services and flexibility solutions for industrial and commercial organisations.

Energy, financial and operational stakeholders are empowered to deliver performance, sustainability and cost optimisation via the cloud-based machine learning platform.

With a wealth of engineering and technology expertise, GridBeyond delivers a complete energy solution from install to insight.

This is a promoted article.