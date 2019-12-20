EDF Energy announces Philippe Commaret as Managing Director for Customers

EDF Energy has announced Philippe Commaret as the firm’s new Managing Director for Customers.

Mr Commaret will oversee the company’s UK retail business, which serves around 4.9 million residential customer accounts and around 180,000 business customer accounts.

He joins EDF Energy from EDF in France, where he was a Director of Sales – he was previously Director General of EDF Group subsidiary ÉS Énergies Strasbourg, which covers electricity and gas retail, energy services and renewable generation.

He succeeds Beatrice Bigois, who will become Chief Executive of EDF Trading at the end of 2019.

Simone Rossi, CEO of EDF Energy, said: “I am delighted that Philippe has agreed to become the new Managing Director of the Customers business.

“He brings extensive experience in strategy, marketing and business development and I’m sure his knowledge will help us continue to deliver quality and good value services for our customers.”