Statkraft charges ahead with 11MW battery storage unit in Ireland

Norwegian energy company Statkraft has announced the completion of a new 11MW battery storage project in Ireland.

The Kerry battery unit is located at the site of the company’s first Irish onshore wind project at Kilathmoy on the Limerick/Kerry border in the south-west of part of the country.

The wind farm will consist of seven turbines with a total capacity of 23MW and cost €30 million (£26m) to develop.

The hybrid battery and wind project is expected to be fully operational in early 2020.

Kevin O’Donovan, Statkraft Ireland Managing Director said: “This is a landmark day for the energy market in this country and represents a very exciting milestone for power storage here. Energy storage systems further diversify our own portfolio and this project continues our growth trajectory while complementing our extensive renewable development plans.”

Statkraft partnered with Fluence to deliver the storage project, with battery modules produced by LG Chem.