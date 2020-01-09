Camel cull in Australia aims to alleviate drought and protect Aboriginal communities

A camel cull in Australia aims to alleviate drought, protect Aboriginal communities and help tackle methane emissions.

Around 10,000 camels will be shot and killed following complaints that they are drinking too much water – the cull will begin Wednesday and last approximately five days, over which period riflemen in helicopters will shoot the animals – there are estimated to be a total of one million wild camels in the country.

Aboriginal officials in the Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) province said the camels are endangering communities struggling to find enough water during the prolonged dry period that has also contributed to the wildfires sweeping the nation.

An official statement said: “With the current ongoing dry conditions the large camel congregations threatening the APY communities and infrastructure, camel control is needed.”

It has also been suggested the move will help reduce methane emissions from the camel population and in doing so help tackle climate change.