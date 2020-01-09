Tokyo 2020 Olympics to see athletes sleep on sustainable cardboard beds

The 18,000 bedframes in the Athletes Village at this year’s Olympics will be made of cardboard.

The sustainable sleeping arrangements are said to be able to support up to 200 kilogrammes, making them stronger than many wooden beds.

They will be recycled into paper products after the games, while the mattresses will be converted into new plastics.

The Athletes Village complex will be completed in June, ahead of the Olympics opening on 24th July and the Paralympics on 25th August.

Toyota has announced around 90% of the vehicles it is providing for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be electrified and claims the medals given out will be made of recycled mobile phones, digital cameras, handheld games and laptops.