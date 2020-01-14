US airline JetBlue Airways to go ‘carbon neutral’ on domestic flights

US airline JetBlue Airways has announced it will offset the jet fuel emissions generated by all of its domestic flights.

The company claims to be the first major US airline to take this step towards reducing its contribution to the climate emergency.

It has also committed to start flying using sustainable aviation fuel in mid-2020 on flights out of San Francisco International Airport.

It claims within one year the offsets will remove nearly eight million tonnes of additional emissions, on top of existing offsets.

The firm says they will help prevent deforestation, capture landfill gases to use to generate power and develop “expansive” solar and wind farms.

Robin Hayes, CEO of JetBlue, said: “Air travel connects people and cultures and supports a global economy, yet we must act to limit this critical industry’s contributions to climate change.

“We reduce where we can and offset where we can’t. By offsetting all of our domestic flying, we’re preparing our business for the lower-carbon economy that aviation – and all sectors – must plan for.”