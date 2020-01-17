Hinkley Point B hits 300TWh milestone

EDF’s Hinkley Point B nuclear power station in Somerset has this week hit the milestone of generating 300TWh of low carbon electricity in its lifetime.

This means the facility, which originally came online in 1976, now holds the UK record for generating more electricity than any other nuclear power station in the country.

Its owner notes 300TWh of electricity is enough to power every home in the county for almost three years whilst avoiding the production of 105 million tonnes of greenhouse gases – this is equivalent to removing all cars from the UK’s roads for one and a half years.

The facility was the UK’s twelfth operational commercial nuclear power station and currently employs more than 700 staff.

Peter Evans, Hinkley Point B’s Station Director, said: “Achieving the 300TWh milestone is a fantastic achievement and really signifies the huge contribution Hinkley Point B power station has made to low carbon generation in the UK over the years.”