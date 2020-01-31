Plans for new Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Academy in Singapore

A memorandum of understanding has been signed for the establishment of a regional academy for the offshore wind industry in Asia-Pacific.

The Asia Wind Energy Association (AWEA) and De Oude Bibliotheek Academy (DOB-Academy) have joined forces for the Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Academy in Singapore, which will provide educational services for the industry.

It will offer specialised offshore wind courses, ranging from entry to advanced level to support the growing offshore wind industry in the region.

AWEA Board Member Edgare Kerkwijk said: “The establishment of a regional academy for the offshore wind industry in Asia-Pacific is very timely. The shortage of locally trained skilled work force is one of the main challenges for the offshore wind industry in Asia-Pacific.

“With the tremendous growth expected for the offshore wind industry in Asia-Pacific and the increasing requirements for skilled manpower, the training centre will actively support the development of a local and regional work force for the offshore wind industry.”