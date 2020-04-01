Siemens Gamesa debuts 170-metre rotor turbine in Sweden

Siemens Gamesa has announced its first order for the 170-metre rotor onshore wind turbine for a 46MW wind project located near Karlstad, in Sweden.

It says the company will deliver eight units of the SG 5.8-170 turbine, which will be installed during the second half of 2021.

Each turbine is estimated to provide enough power to supply nearly 5,000 European homes a year, while avoiding the emission of 15,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, the equivalent of planting 200,000 trees.

Alfonso Faubel, Siemens Gamesa’s Onshore CEO, said: “We are delighted to see how fast this platform is penetrating the Scandinavian market, one of the most sophisticated in the world when it comes to wind power.

“This deal also marks an extension of our strong partnership with Eurowind Energy A/S having worked together in the Thorup Sletten project.”