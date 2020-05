India’s leading oil refiner Indian Oil Corporation Limited has hired Ireland-based Linde to build and operate an air separation unit (ASU) for its refinery in East India.

Once complete, the ASU will supply oxygen and nitrogen to the plant in the Indian state of Orissa and allow its expansion into a petrochemical compound.

The ASU is slated to be completed by October 2021 and will allow the refinery to increase its daily total gas capacity to 660 tonnes.