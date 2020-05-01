Lambeth Council rolls out new cycle lanes and expanded footways to aid social distancing

Lambeth Council has revealed its first work on a new transport plan, which aims to support social distancing during the coronavirus lockdown and increased use of active transport after it ends.

The local authority says it has already delivered changes to roads and pavements in the borough, widening sidewalks and creating cycleways at some of the busiest areas.

The first points the council is working on are at Herne Hill and Loughborough Junction.

That was QUICK! ⏱️ After announcing our emergency transport plan on Monday, today we widened the first pavement, in Herne Hill 😃 Can we get some 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 for the highways team who installed this for their hard work to keep us safe? pic.twitter.com/BU710YNNqb — Lambeth Council (@lambeth_council) April 29, 2020

Claire Holland, The Council’s Deputy Leader of Sustainable Transport, Environment & Clean Air, said: “Coronavirus has dramatically changed the way people are using streets in Lambeth and beyond. Many people are walking and cycling to make essential journeys or exercise, following the Mayor’s call to ensure public transport is used only by people who need it.

“However, at the same time, we are facing a road danger with the Met recording speeds of up to 85mph in roads where people are having to walk or exercise to socially distance to reduce Covid-19 transmission. That’s why we are taking urgent action to protect our residents.”