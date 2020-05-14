Port of Tyne to become base for ‘world’s largest offshore wind project’

SSE Renewables and Equinor, the two companies behind the ‘world’s biggest offshore wind project’ Dogger Bank, have announced plans to build a new operations and maintenance base at the Port of Tyne.

The new multi-million-pound facility, which includes both office space and a warehouse, will be the onshore base for the Dogger Bank team, ensuring the efficient operation of the facility.

The project is expected to create more than 200 direct jobs in the region.

The wind farm project comprises of three 1.2GW sites, with each located more than 130 kilometres from the North East coast of England and it is expected to provide enough renewable electricity for more than 4.5 million UK homes when it will be fully operational.

Paul Cooley, SSE Renewables Director of Capital Projects, said: “The operations and maintenance base will bring significant socio-economic benefits to the local area during construction and throughout the projects lifetime, as we have seen on our previous offshore wind projects including Beatrice.

“Dogger Bank will help drive the transition to a net zero future and we are continuing our work to construct the largest offshore wind farm in the world safely.”

Stephen Bull, Senior Vice President for Equinor’s North Sea New Energy Solutions, and Chair of Renewable UK, said: “The UK Government has legislated to cut carbon dioxide emissions to net zero by 2050. Major scale renewable energy projects like Dogger Bank ensures Britain’s leadership as the number one offshore wind nation.”