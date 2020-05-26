Northern Gas and Power launches brand-new global Careers site with hundreds of opportunities, including home-working roles nationally

Award-winning Northern Gas and Power has launched a brand-new Careers site and is recruiting more than 150 Energy Consultants nationally, including options to work from home – testament to the success of its remote-working strategy during Covid-19.

Adapting quickly to the situation, Northern Gas and Power invested substantially in essential equipment and technology, enabling over 90% of its global workforce to work from home.

The business is now in a position to focus on exciting future growth plans with a significant recruitment drive in place for Energy Consultants for its offices in Gateshead, Newcastle and Leeds, as well as home-working roles nationally. With its global HQ based on Gateshead Quays, its newly-launched Careers site features a range of new positions across its global operations in the UK, Malta, Paris, India and Texas.

The new Careers site provides a snapshot of life at Northern Gas and Power; its unique culture, commitment to work-life balance and what it’s like to become part of the NGP Family. At Northern Gas and Power, colleagues have access to an unlimited earning potential, fantastic incentives, wide-ranging benefits packages and industry-leading training schemes.

Northern Gas and Power’s, Global People Director, Scott High explained “We know some people have unfortunately suffered job losses during this tough time. We do not take for granted our fortunate position, to be able to offer a range of exciting opportunities giving people the chance to build their career again – all of which are featured on our new Careers site.

“We have extremely ambitious growth plans with numerous home-working Energy Consultant positions across the UK. We want to speak to experienced professionals today!

“We offer unrivalled salaries, uncapped commissions, excellent work-life balance, and the best incentives in the industry which include illustrious events, amazing trips abroad and the month of December off paid. Not to mention exciting opportunities for people to progress within an award-winning company ranked in the top 5 in UK for fastest-growing international sales (2020 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200) as well as awards for best place to work.”

To find out more about all of the exciting global opportunities available, visit www.ngpcareers.com or email an up-to-date CV to [email protected]

*Northern Gas and Power continues to implement the most rigorous Covid-19 safety measures during its new recruitment drive and growth plans.

This is a promoted article.