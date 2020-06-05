Public transport must have a central place in post-coronavirus climate action.

That’s the suggestion from the International Union of Railways (UIC), which has issued a joint statement with the Association of the European Rail Industry (UNIFE) and the International Association of Public Transport (UITP) in a bid to support green mobility.

It says European rail accounts for 7.6% of passenger and 17.6% of freight transport, but only creates 0.5% of its greenhouse (GHG) emissions.

It notes urban rail, with its 0.12kWh of energy demand per passenger-kilometre travelled, is seven times more energy-efficient than private cars in cities.

The rail and public transport bodies have called on policymakers and the European Union for more investments in infrastructure to handle ever-increasing mobility demands and suggest a future sustainable mobility pattern should be based on new technologies such as the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and new telecommunications.

François Davenne, UIC Director General, said: “We all know that railway and public transport are the keys for a sustainable future, provided that they are able to implement seamless multimodal mobility networks.”

Mohamed Mezghani, UITP Secretary General, added: Public transport and the environment are inextricably linked and with a strong local network, emissions are lowered and our cities become healthier and more sustainable.”